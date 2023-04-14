Lizzie Deignan a possibility for Trek-Segafredo at Flèche Wallonne and Liège–Bastogne–Liège

Lizzie Deignan at Paris-Roubaix

Lizzie Deignan could potentially be back in action for Trek-Segafredo as soon as next week at Flèche Wallonne and Liège–Bastogne–Liège on April 19 and April 23 respectively.



The British rider announced that she was expecting another child last year, and took time away from racing. After giving birth, Deignan was initially anticipated to be returning to the peloton in Spain at La Vuelta Femenina in early May.



However, a press release from ASO, the organiser of La Flèche Wallonne, hinted at the possible appearance of the former winner of Paris-Roubaix in next Wednesday’s race.



“The field of champions is notably completed by Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), returning to competition after giving birth to her second child,” the press release read.



According to a report from Cyclingnews, Trek-Segafredo had told Deignan to prepare for both races in case she is needed.



Cycling Weekly understands that a decision is still yet to be made on her potential inclusion. Although with Flèche Wallonne fast-approaching, it's likely that a decision will have been reached by the end of the weekend.

Deignan won Liège-Bastogne-Liège femmes in 2020, and has finished second at Flèche Wallonne in both 2014 and 2017.



Trek-Segafredo are yet to announce their full rosters for the three Ardennes Classics, which begin with the Amstel Gold race on Sunday. However, ASO has listed Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij in the team's squad for Flèche Wallonne.



Longo Borghini has past experience of the Flèche Wallonne podium, finishing third in 2014 and 2021. After recovering from a bout of Covid earlier this spring, she will be a hot favourite for the podium once again next week.



Deignan gave birth to her first child in 2018, and then made her return to racing during the Ardennes Classics in April 2019. After the birth of her second child, she was initially expected to skip the Ardennes this time around, making a return to racing at La Vuelta Feminina in May.



The Spanish stage race has moved on the calendar from its traditional September spot to May.



Her team's initial plan for her was to build form with seven days of racing at the beginning of her comeback, but that may now be extended to include two of the three Ardennes Classics due to rider availability at Trek-Segafredo.



Deignan will then build her season around the Tour de France Femmes in July, before turning her attention to the World Championships road race in Glasgow in August.