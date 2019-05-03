Lizzie Deignan off the pace at Women’s Tour de Yorkshire where Lorena Wiebes wins stage one

Lizzie Deignan sits in the bunch on a cold and wet day on her home roads at the Tour de Yorkshire - 2019 Getty Images

With more rain, plunging temperatures and a block headwind expected over the North York Moors National Park on Saturday, Lizzie Deignan predicted the finale to the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire could simply come down to “survival”.

Deignan, who is taking part in just her fourth race since giving birth last September, began this week with high hopes of repeating her 2017 triumph. However, after finishing in the pack on Friday’s first stage – a cold and wet affair from Barnsley to Bedale, which was won by Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes – the 30-year-old sounded a little less optimistic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s been a while since I’ve raced in cold conditions like that,” Deignan said. “I mean, Liège [last Sunday] was cold but today felt colder just because it was an easier race. We were rolling along quite slowly for a long time. To be honest, I felt better last week in the Ardennes. I was struggling a bit today.

“But we’ll see how tomorrow goes. That’s going to be the decisive day. I would love to be in the shape to be aggressive, but it might be survival. We’ll see.”

It certainly will not be for the faint-hearted. The 132-kilometre stage from Bridlington to Scarborough is the same the men will take on later in the day. Featuring nearly 2,000 metres of climbing, it takes the riders north along the coast, up and over the North York Moors, before looping past Whitby and back down to the finish in Scarborough.

The fact that both the stage distances and the prize money in the women’s race are equal to those in the men’s is one of the reasons that this year’s race has attracted such a high-quality field. Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen, Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Annemiek van Vleuten and multiple world and Olympic champion Marianne Vos are all in attendance.

Story continues

The other big reason, of course, is the fact that Friday’s first stage took in the 14km finish loop in Harrogate which will be used in September’s world road race championships. Deignan, who has returned early from childbirth in a bid to get herself in the perfect shape for that race, said she had learnt a few things from riding the circuit on Friday.

“I’ve been doing it wrong in training so I’m glad I actually saw the proper course,” Deignan said.

“Just the final couple of corners, I came at it from a different angle. The main points I’ve been doing properly. It’s a good circuit, I like it.”

Lorena Wiebes won stage one at the Women's Tour de Yorkshire on Friday Credit: PA

The peloton swept up the day’s breakaway with around three kilometres remaining of Friday’s first stage to Bedale, setting up a final bunch sprint which was won by Wiebes, who swept around the outside of Christine Majerus for a dominant victory and 10 bonus seconds.

All of the general classification contenders finished together and will now battle it out for the overall victory on Saturday. Deignan, clutching daughter Orla in her arms, said she was looking forward to it, thanking the crowds for their support.

“The crowds were phenomenal,” she said. “We are really grateful that everyone, despite the weather, was out giving us encouragement. I felt very lucky to be a Yorkshirewoman today. I didn’t have the legs to pull anything off, but there’s always tomorrow.”