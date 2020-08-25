Lizzie Deignan leads British one-two to become first woman to take hat-trick of GP Plouay wins

Lizzie Deignan beat Lizzy Banks in a two-up sprint as British riders secured a brilliant one-two at rainy, blustery GP Plouay on Tuesday.

Deignan [Trek-Segafredo], who had been targeting the Olympic road race title in Tokyo this year until it was postponed due to coronavirus, surged past Banks [Equipe Paule Ka] on the final uphill sprint in Brittany, as a chasing pack containing world champion Annemiek van Vleuten [Mitchelton-Scott] finished over a minute behind. Chiara Consonni [Valcar] won a bunch sprint for third.

Amazing victory by @lizziedeignan who wins @GrandPrixPlouay for the third time in her career! #GPPlouay



The two Britons had broken clear with 31km of the race remaining and proceeded to build up a sizeable advantage in absolutely atrocious weather. Deignan, who hails from Yorkshire, and Banks, who lives there, seemed to revel in the conditions, which featured driving rain and gusts of up to 30mph.

Van Vleuten tried to corral the chasing group of 10 riders, but no one was willing to work with her and the Dutchwoman did not have the legs to pull back the leading duo on her own. Deignan was thankful to Trek team mate Elisa Longo-Borghini who was in the group chasing down any moves and keeping her constantly updated as to the situation.

In the end, Van Vleuten conceded defeat as the peloton came back to the chasing group, allowing the two British riders to battle it out for the win.

Deignan, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist and 2015 world champion, was always the heavy favourite given her kick finish and vast experience. And she crossed the line first to become the first woman to win GP Plouay three times. Banks looked thrilled with her result, too, grinning at Deignan as she looked back at her in the final metres.

It was a timely result with the rescheduled European Road Race Championships taking place in Plouay this week.

The elite women’s race - in which Deignan and Banks will team up for Britain - is on Thursday before both riders head to La Course by Le Tour, the one-day race put on by Tour de France organisers ASO, which takes place in Nice on Saturday ahead of the opening stage of the men’s race.