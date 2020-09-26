Lizzie Deignan finishes sixth as Dutch dominate world road race championships

Britain’s Lizzie Deignan could only finish sixth in the world road race championships in Imola on Saturday as a masterclass from the Dutch saw their riders occupy three of the four top spots.

Anna van der Breggen, fresh from her victory in the elite time trial on Thursday, eventually won gold after attacking solo on on the steep slopes of the Gallisterna climb on the penultimate lap, 40km from the finish, profiting from strong work from team-mates Annemiek van Vleuten and Marianne Vos.

The 30-year-old, who is the reigning Olympic champion, built up a lead of well over two minutes over the chasing pack, who never looked like reeling her in.

Van der Breggen’s commanding victory continues a run of form which also includes the recent Giro Rosa, the national time trial title, the European time trial title and the world time trial title.

The pre-race favourite, 2019 champion Van Vleuten, her left wrist in a cast after breaking it at the Giro Rosa earlier this month, edged out Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini in a two-up sprint for second place. They were 80sec behind Van der Bregeen. And Vos then outsprinted a reduced bunch that also included Deignan to take fourth.

Deignan admitted the 143km race, which featured 2,650m of climbing, had taken its toll. But said she was happy with the work put in by her team-mates. “It was a really difficult race, a really difficult course,” said the 2015 world champion. “A bit hillier than I would have liked. But I think we rode fantastic and we came away with the best result we could have.”

It is the men’s turn on Sunday with 21-year-old Tom Pidcock leading a youthful-looking British team. Pidcock, who has just signed for Ineos Grenadiers, says he is going in with “no pressure” and is mainly using the race as a learning experience. Although he added that he wanted to “be there at the end when the big guys start racing”.

“What I want to get out of it is I want to be there at the end when the big guys start racing, not necessarily to be able to race with them, but to be able to experience it with them, to undergo the race at that point,” Pidcock said. “Because that will be the most valuable thing I think.”

Pidcock is one of the brightest young talents in cycling, his ability across a variety of disciplines, including cyclocross and mountain bike, convincing Sir Dave Brailsford to sign him to Ineos Grenadiers from next season. But his experience of racing at the elite level of road racing is still relatively limited.

The Yorkshireman was expecting to compete in the U23 race again this year, in which age group he would certainly have been among the favourites. But when original hosts Aigle-Martigny pulled out due to Covid-19, and the championships were switched to Imola, the junior and U23 races were cancelled.

British Cycling decided it was still worth building a team around Pidcock, giving both him and the squad at large experience at this level. Luke Rowe, aged 30, is the only rider older than 26 in the six-man team with Hugh Carthy (26), Matt Holmes (26), James Knox (24) and James Shaw (24) the other riders.

“It’s a privilege to have [the leader’s] role. Luke said he’s going to look after me so I have the best guy in the world at that job in front of me. So there’s certainly going to be no excuses,” said Pidcock.

At 258.2km, with a punishing 5,000 metres of elevation gain, it will be a leap into the unknown in more ways than one.

“260km is by far the longest I’ve ever ridden,” Pidcock admitted. “So I don’t really know what will happen. I might blow up after 200km. We’ll see.”

Pidcock nominated Wout van Aert of Belgium as his favourite for the race, predicting it would be a one for the strong men.

“The worlds are so long that people tend to fall off the back,” he said. “The fastest guys just keep going and everyone else just gets slower. So if you’ve got the legs you can stay at the front and it’s just how long you can stay there.”