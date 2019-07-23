Liz Cambage, who led WNBA in scoring last year, says she has no plans to play past 2020

Liz Cambage led the WNBA in scoring last season and is only 27 years old. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage is almost ready to call it quits.

In a feature from Bleacher Report, the Australian center said that she doesn’t see herself playing basketball after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and is already looking beyond her career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From Bleacher Report:

“Right now I’m doing it. I’m loving it, but there’s so much more to life. And life is for living. I’m trying to have babies. I’m trying to focus on my other businesses. I want to live.”

Among the post-WNBA options mentioned for Cambage are DJ work following an appearance at Coachella this year and business ventures possibly involving her sponsor Adidas.

Liz Cambage was WNBA’s top scorer last year, and one of its biggest critics

Cambage choosing to hang up her sneakers would be surprising, as she is only 27 years old and playing her fourth season in the league after being drafted second overall in 2011. However, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s left the WNBA.

She left the league for five years to play for a more lucrative league in China, eventually returning last season and leading the WNBA in scoring with 23 points per game for the Dallas Wings. She has made no secret about her distaste for the WNBA’s lack of compensation for players.

From Australia’s Gladstone Observer:

"The WNBA is constantly called the best league in the world, yet we don't get treated like the best athletes in the world," she said. "We sign $1 million contracts in Asia and Russia and get treated like royalty, but when we are here in America we are flying in the back of the plane in economy, playing back-to-backs."

Cambage also reportedly accused WNBA referees of trying to “suppress” games by giving players technical fouls for showing emotion, with hopes of a more “ladylike” group of players.

More from Yahoo Sports: