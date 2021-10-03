Liz Cambage with a Buzzer Beater vs. Phoenix Mercury

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats will be disappointed as the party is forced to scale back President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure and social agenda amid opposition from Republicans and some moderate members of his party, a senior White House advisor said on Sunday. Richmond, a former member of the House of Representatives, spoke two days after Biden visited the Capitol on Friday to try to end a fight https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democrats-struggle-reach-deal-congress-bidens-agenda-2021-10-01 between moderates and progressives in his Democratic Party that has threatened the two bills that make up the core of his domestic agenda - an infrastructure bill and a multi-trillion-dollar social spending bill.