Liz Cambage with a Buzzer Beater vs. New York Liberty

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has seen one of the most significant price jumps of any leading cryptocurrency in 2021 so far. Priced at just $1.85 as of this writing, the coin is more than 10 times more valuable than it was on January 1 and currently sits in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The recent crypto market crash has erased much of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) recent gains (although it's still up about 32% since January 1), and at least temporarily dampened Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) electrifying surge -- it's down about 35% from its recent all-time high.