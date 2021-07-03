Liz Cambage with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks

The Telegraph

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a