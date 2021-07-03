Liz Cambage with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Liz Cambage (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 07/02/2021
The WNBA All-Star Game features Team WNBA vs. Team USA, in unusual break of not hosting game during Olympic year. Plus, what's wrong with the Fever?; NIL laws and the pros; Mother of Dragons and Commissioner's Cup update.
The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
Former NBA player Jamal Mashburn shared an epic Larry Bird trash talk story from in 1992, when he and other college players scrimmaged the Dream Team.
It should not save Beverely from the coming suspension from the league.
Japanese two-way player Shohei Ohtani belted two home runs and scored the winning run to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a thrilling 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.
Phil Mickelson is making his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut this week. He says it will also be his last after an article written about him.
The Philadelphia 76ers rejected a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix says Jaylen Brown is too good for the Celtics to trade just to 'shake things up', but thinks there are two players Boston would have to consider trading him for.
The Warriors aren't expecting Klay to return until December, but he still is making good progress.
Andy Murray suffered his earliest Wimbledon exit in 16 years on Friday when he was knocked out in the third round by world number 12 Denis Shapovalov and was left asking himself: "Is it worth it?"
The White House, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others all weighed in after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for marijuana use.
Here's why Phil Mickelson said he won’t be returning to the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios will play a mixed doubles set at Wimbledon, but the story behind their team-up is right out of a romantic TikTok.
This looked ugly.
Chad's got jokes.
Mathieu van der Poel holds on to the yellow jersey after seven stages.
Emma Raducanu held her hands to her head in disbelief, then crouched to the ground to take the moment in as the evening light faded on Court 12 at the All England Club. Hype around British tennis prospects is never hard to find, but in the case of Raducanu it is surely justified. It was not just the fact she had beaten Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday night - a player ranked 296 places above her - on her grand slam debut, but the manner of it - cool, collected and completed with the assuredness o