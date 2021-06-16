Liz Cambage with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Liz Cambage (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 06/15/2021
Playing without Kyrie Irving, the Nets received an iconic performance from Kevin Durant in a 114-108 Game 5 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Aaron Rodgers had an interesting choice of shirt at his first public appearance since Packers president Mark Murphy called him a 'complicated fella.'
Kevin Durant posted a historic playoff triple-double as the Brooklyn Nets came back to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.
Video of the incident was shared to Facebook and parks and police departments said they were investigating.
The UFC will give the Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill booking another shot.
Raiders QB Derek Carr named one of the biggest 'losers' of the offseason
Hank Cherry became the fourth angler in the 51-year history of the Bassmaster Classic to repeat as champion, doing so with an unusual catch.
Manny Ramirez and D'Angelo Ortiz, sons of Boston Red Sox legends Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz, showed that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
They might not be the biggest names, but they can help the Warriors.
The pairing we've all been waiting for.
She's giving us everything.
Brooke Henderson will have to adapt to a new face on the bag and changes to the course as she tries to win another Meijer LPGA Classic.
He was the only person in the cove. Sort of.
Mac Jones is making a strong impression in his early work for the Patriots, as the first-round rookie quarterback has fared well at minicamp.
After this tweet, we can likely count the Georgia native as among those who want a head coach of color for the Celtics.
The Yankees got back in the win column on Tuesday, taking down the Blue Jays, 6-5.
Why was Leo Bresson was chosen as Novak Djokovic's practice partner? Because he’s left-handed.
“In case we needed proof that we can’t (outclimb) a black bear.”
One player was unanimous, but not the MVP.