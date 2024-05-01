Livvy Dunne signs multi-million dollar NIL deal with Passes

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne has been one of the most successful college athletes in the country when it comes to taking advantage of NIL, and now she’s adding another major deal to her repertoire.

On Wednesday, Dunne announced a multi-million dollar deal with Passes, a subscription-based platform for content creators.

“Passes allows me to monetize my creativity and expertise in ways that were previously unavailable to college athletes, which is why I’m so excited to be partnering with them,” Dunne said in a release, according to Forbes. “By offering exclusive content and experiences, I can turn my passion for gymnastics as a college athlete and content creation into a sustainable career path, and build deeper connections with my fans and supporters. I love how Passes is so user-friendly too. It’s intuitive and easy to navigate, making it simple for creators to set up their accounts, create content, and engage with their audience without any technical barriers.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to connect with my fans and show them parts of my life they haven’t seen on other social media platforms. I can’t wait to share behind-the-scenes livestreams and an inside look into my life as a collegiate gymnast. I hope that this empowers other female and NIL athletes to become Passes creators so they can continue to connect with their fans and be entrepreneurial as athletes.”

Dunne is the first college athlete to sign an NIL deal with the platform.

With more than 5 million followers on Instagram and nearly 8 million on TikTok, Dunne has one of the largest platforms of any college athlete and boasts an NIL valuation of $3.7 million, per On3.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire