LIV's new 'Promotions' event: Format and eligibility

The Official World Golf Ranking denied LIV Golf ranking points, at least in part, because of limited access for players to join the league and limited relegation for players who underperform. The circuit attempted to address half of those concerns on Thursday.

LIV Golf announced the details of its “Promotions” event that will be played Dec. 8-10 at Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. The 72-hole event will be played over three days with cuts and scoring resets after the first two rounds.

Eligible players (criteria list below) will be reduced to the top 20 finishers after Round 1 and will be joined by players exempt from the opening 18 (criteria below, as well).

After a scoring reset, the top 20 players after Round 2 will advance to a 36-hole final day, with scores again being reset between the second and third rounds.

The top 3 players after 72 holes will earn status on LIV Golf in 2024 and be eligible to be drafted into teams.

The bottom four players, who were not under contract, following the ’23 LIV season were relegated to make room for the three “Promotions” event graduates. The fourth spot will be filled by the leading points earner on the Asian Tour’s International Series, which will likely be Andy Ogletree, who has two victories on that circuit this year.

“Open competition and meritocracy have always been a part of the fabric of LIV Golf, and following the success of our first full, 14-event season, we’re excited to be able to launch LIV Golf Promotions and offer players from around the world the chance to qualify for 2024,” LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said in a statement.

The OWGR’s decision to not award LIV points was based on multiple issues, including the circuit’s 54-hole format and a focus on team results, but it was the lack of access that was the biggest roadblock to points.

“We need to find a way to get that done,” Peter Dawson, chairman of the OWGR board, told the Associated Press. “I hope that LIV can find a solution — not so much their format; that can be dealt with through a mathematical formula — but the qualification and relegation.”

The “Promotions” event will have a $1.5 million purse with $200,000 going to the winner.

Qualifiers for Round 1:

1. Members of the 2023 Walker and Palmer Cup teams.

2. Winner and runner-up of the following most recent amateur events:



U.S. Amateur Championship

The Amateur Championship

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (October 29)

Latin America Amateur Championship

European Amateur Championship

NCAA Championship (Individual)

Eisenhower Trophy (Individual)

3. Leading 15 available players from within the top 40 World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) as of November 20, 2023 (excluding players exempt into Round 2).

4. Leading 25 available players from within the top 40 on the final International Series 2023 rankings, (excluding those exempt into Round 2).

5. Leading 3 available players from inside the top 5 from each of the following professional tours as of November 20, 2023:



Japan Golf Tour (Money Ranking inc. Majors)

KPGA Korean Tour (Genesis Point Ranking)

Sunshine Tour

PGA Tour of Australasia

6. Tournament winners from the Asian Tour in 2023 and Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.

7. Leading 30 available players from within the top 300 in The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 20, 2023 (excluding those who are exempt into Round 2).

8. Event invitations as determined by LIV Golf League.

Eligible for byes into Round 2:

1. The top 2 players in the WAGR as of November 20, 2023.

2. Players ranked Nos. 2-8 on the final International Series 2023 rankings.

3. Leading 5 available players from within the top 30 of the final 2023 DP World Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Order of Merits/rankings.

4. Winners of PGA Tour- and DP World Tour-sanctioned tournaments in the 2022 and 2023 calendar years.

5. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup participants from 2019-23.

6. Winners of major championships from 2019-23.

7. The leading 15 available players from within the top 150 in TUGR as of November 20, 2023.

8. Players relegated or without a contract for the following season from the final 2023 LIV Golf individual standings.

9. Event invitations as determined by LIV Golf League.