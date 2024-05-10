Livingston v St Johnstone: Team news

Livingston will make a late decision on the fitness of Ayo Obileye after the defender went off with a toe issue in last weekend’s defeat by Motherwell. Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (groin), James Penrice (hip) and Shaun Donnellan are all set to remain on the sidelines.

St Johnstone’s Luke Robinson will be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Tony Gallacher is doubtful with a calf issue. Sven Sprangler is still not ready to play after a knee problem but Diallang Jaiyesimi is likely to be named on the bench after two months out injured.