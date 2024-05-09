Livingston v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats
All three league meetings between Livingston and St Johnstone this season have been drawn; the last fixture to be drawn four times in a Scottish top-flight campaign was Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2011-12.
St Johnstone are winless in four league visits to Livingston (D2 L2) since a 2-1 victory in February 2022.
After their 2-0 win over Ross County, Livingston are looking to pick up back-to-back home league victories for the first time since May 2023 (run of 3).
St Johnstone have lost nine of their last 12 league games (W2 D1), including their last three. However, all of their last three league wins have come away from home.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein has drawn seven of his last eight games against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership, with the exception in this period a 5-0 defeat with Hearts in December 2018.