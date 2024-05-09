Advertisement
Livingston v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

  • All three league meetings between Livingston and St Johnstone this season have been drawn; the last fixture to be drawn four times in a Scottish top-flight campaign was Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2011-12.

  • St Johnstone are winless in four league visits to Livingston (D2 L2) since a 2-1 victory in February 2022.

  • After their 2-0 win over Ross County, Livingston are looking to pick up back-to-back home league victories for the first time since May 2023 (run of 3).

  • St Johnstone have lost nine of their last 12 league games (W2 D1), including their last three. However, all of their last three league wins have come away from home.

  • St Johnstone boss Craig Levein has drawn seven of his last eight games against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership, with the exception in this period a 5-0 defeat with Hearts in December 2018.