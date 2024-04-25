Advertisement

Livingston v Ross County: Pick of the stats

  • Livingston have only lost one of their seven Scottish Premiership home games against Ross County (W4 D2), going down 1-0 in October 2022.

  • After their 3-2 victory in February, Ross County could win successive top-flight meetings with Livingston for the first time, with this the two sides’ 17th such clash.

  • Should Livingston lose, their relegation from the Scottish Premiership will be confirmed; it would be the first time they have been relegated from the top flight since 2005-06.

  • Ross County are winless in 15 away league games (D5 L10), losing their last six in a row; they have never previously lost seven in succession on the road in the top flight.

  • Only Celtic’s Matt O’Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi (six) have combined for more goals than Ross County team-mates Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy (four) in the Scottish Premiership this season, with Murray assisting Brophy twice in the 3-2 win over Livingston in February. Murray and Yhan Dhanda have also combined for four league goals this term.