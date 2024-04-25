Livingston v Ross County: Pick of the stats
Livingston have only lost one of their seven Scottish Premiership home games against Ross County (W4 D2), going down 1-0 in October 2022.
After their 3-2 victory in February, Ross County could win successive top-flight meetings with Livingston for the first time, with this the two sides’ 17th such clash.
Should Livingston lose, their relegation from the Scottish Premiership will be confirmed; it would be the first time they have been relegated from the top flight since 2005-06.
Ross County are winless in 15 away league games (D5 L10), losing their last six in a row; they have never previously lost seven in succession on the road in the top flight.
Only Celtic’s Matt O’Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi (six) have combined for more goals than Ross County team-mates Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy (four) in the Scottish Premiership this season, with Murray assisting Brophy twice in the 3-2 win over Livingston in February. Murray and Yhan Dhanda have also combined for four league goals this term.