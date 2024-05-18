Livingston v Hibernian: Team news

Livingston manager David Martindale expects to be selecting from the same squad he had at his disposal for the midweek defeat at Aberdeen, with goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (groin), James Penrice (hip) and Shaun Donnellan still missing.

Hibernian caretaker David Gray also expects to be selecting from the same squad he had available for Wednesday’s win over Motherwell, with goalkeeper David Marshall, Elie Youan, Will Fish (back) and Lewis Miller (hamstring) set to miss out again.