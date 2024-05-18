Advertisement
Breaking News:

Shane Lowry ties major record with 62 at PGA Championship

Livingston v Hibernian: Team news

BBC

Livingston manager David Martindale expects to be selecting from the same squad he had at his disposal for the midweek defeat at Aberdeen, with goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (groin), James Penrice (hip) and Shaun Donnellan still missing.

Hibernian caretaker David Gray also expects to be selecting from the same squad he had available for Wednesday’s win over Motherwell, with goalkeeper David Marshall, Elie Youan, Will Fish (back) and Lewis Miller (hamstring) set to miss out again.

An image detailing how to follow your Premier League team on BBC Sport: "On the app? Tap the bell icon to get news about your club sent to you. Signed in on a browser? Hit 'Follow' to stay up to date.
[BBC]