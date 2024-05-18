Livingston v Hibernian: Pick of the stats

Livingston have lost four of their last five league games against Hibernian (W1), as many as their previous 15 against Hibs in the top-flight beforehand (W7 D4 L4).

Hibernian have won both of their last two league trips to Livingston, last winning three in a row on the road against them in the top-flight in May 2003.

Livingston have lost 23 of their 37 Scottish Premiership games this season (W5 D9); the last side to lose more in a campaign in the division were Dundee in 2018-19 (27).

Hibernian have won just one of their last nine away league games (D5 L3), beating St. Johnstone 3-1 in April.