Livingston sign midfielder Sole

Livingston have signed Maidestone United midfielder Liam Sole on a two-year pre-contract.

The West Lothian club - who look likely to be relegated to the Scottish Championship - have the option to extend the 24-year-old's contract by a further year.

Sole made 36 appearances for the sixth-tier side this term, starting in all five rounds of their magical FA Cup run, including the victory over Championship outfit Ipswich Town.

He will join Livingston in June, with Maidestone's season already over.