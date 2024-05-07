Livingston sign Linfield defender Clarke

Livingston have signed Linfield defender Matthew Clarke on a pre-contract as they prepare for life in the Scottish Championship.

Clarke, who will sign a two-year deal with the relegated West Lothian club, made more than 400 appearances and won five Northern Irish Premiership titles in an 11-season stint with Linfield.

The 30-year-old is Livingston's second pre-contract signing for next season, with midfielder Liam Sole secured from English side Maidstone United.