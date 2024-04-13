Livingston 'have never lost hope' says Naismith

Hearts boss Steven Naismith says his side have to be wary of Livingston's threat despite their league position.

Naismith added that David Martindale's side "have never lost hope" and knows they'll put up a fight on Saturday.

“The one thing from watching Livingston is yes, they are in a struggling position at the bottom of the table but I don’t think they have ever lost hope," Naismith said.

“There has not been a feeling watching them that the expectation is that they are going down or they have lost fight.

"They have always shown they have been a threat and certain players in the team do carry a threat.

“At times, yes, we will have the ball and we will try to break them down but that has been more normal this season than in previous seasons.

“So we are comfortable in that setting but we have to be sharp on the ball, and see what opportunities there are for us and if we get that win it takes us that bit closer to being third and for the individual, playing for a place in the semi-final.”