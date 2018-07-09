Livingston defends Cousins signing: 'I don't think any rules were broken'

The Warriors set NBA Twitter ablaze last weekend when they agreed to a one-year, mid-level exception deal with All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

Despite the fact that Cousins is recovering from a ruptured Achillies and no one knows what he will look like when he ultimately returns, fans and pundits around the country were not thrilled the Warriors signing a fifth All-Star player.

Over the weekend, Warriors reserve guard Shaun Livingston was back in his hometown of Peoria, Illinois and was asked by Heart of Illinois ABC's Chaz Frazier for his thoughts on Cousins joining the Warriors.

WATCH: Everyone in the NBA community has their own opinion about the @Warriors adding @Boogiecousins to the squad. Here's @ShaunLivingston giving his take yesterday on the recent pick up 👇🏾@HOIABC_News pic.twitter.com/X7USIQp1Uh — Chaz R Frazier (@_chazf) July 8, 2018

"It's probably not a very popular signing through the NBA or the world, but at the end of the day, he was a free agent and this is the market that was for him and he ended up with us. I don't think any rules were broken. We're going to accept him with open arms," Livingston said.



