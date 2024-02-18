Which Livingston County wrestlers punched their tickets to Ford Field?

On a day in which Hartland qualified 12 wrestlers to the state individual finals, the Abbey brothers stood out.

Senior Vinnie Abbey qualified for the state tournament for the fourth time, while sophomore Bodie Abbey extended his winning streak to 84 matches dating to early last season.

They Abbeys were among seven champions for the Eagles in the Division 1 regional Saturday at Lapeer High School.

The total of 12 qualifiers for the boys state finals matches the program record set in 2022. The top four finishers advanced.

Vinnie Abbey has reached the all-state podium in each of his three previous trips to Ford Field, placing eighth as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and second as a junior.

He reached the 150-pound final against teammate Colin Jewell, who forfeited. Abbey is 45-3. Jewell is a three-time state qualifier.

Bodie Abbey won the state championship at 113 pounds last season. He is ranked No. 1 at 126 by Michigan Grappler, taking a 51-0 record into the team state quarterfinals Friday at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. The individual finals are March 1 and 2 at Ford Field.

Abbey is the sixth Hartland wrestler to reach 50 victories without a loss. Tom Neu was 50-0 in 1989, Nick McDiarmid went 61-0 in 2010, Jacob Gorial entered the 2015 state tournament 54-0 before placing third at 58-1, Sage Castillo was 55-0 in 2016 and Kyle Kantola went 50-0 in 2019.

Hartland's Vinnie Abbey (left) qualified for his fourth individual state wrestling tournament.

Abbey had a potential showdown against third-ranked Calvin Martz of Davison in the regional final, but Martz forfeited.

Also winning regional championships for Hartland were freshman Brayden Tougas (39-5) at 113, sophomore Dallas Korponic (46-5) at 132, junior Easton Culver (23-1) at 138, senior James Butzier (41-8) at 165 and senior Jacob Pretzel (41-4) at 215.

No. 2 Korponic beat No. 4 Nathaniel Carter of Clarkston in the final with a first-period pin. No. 6 Culver, a three-time qualifier, won 4-2 over No. 7 Julius Pacheco of Davison for the title. No. 5 Butzier beat No. 4 Michael Baldwin of Saginaw Arthur Hill 4-1 in the final.

Finishing second for Hartland were Jewell at 150, junior Ty Biggert (40-9) at 126 and sophomore Joseph Cappellano (36-8) at 157.

Freshman Ashton Jewell (36-8) was third at 120 and senior Will Darish (31-13) was fourth at 175 for the Eagles.

In the Division 1 regional at Holt, Brighton qualified seven wrestlers and Howell qualified one.

Brighton's Zak Knapp won a 1 vs. 2 matchup to capture a regional wrestling championship.

The highlight of the meet was provided by Brighton senior Zak Knapp, who won 5-3 over Byron Center senior Blake Ottow (37-3) in the 165-pound final. Knapp is ranked No. 1, while Ottow is No. 2 at that weight. Knapp (45-4) qualified for the third time.

Also winning championships for Brighton were sophomore Ethan Smith (43-7) at 106 and sophomore Drake Pollins (30-10) at 113.

Placing second for the Bulldogs were sophomore Xander Courneya (36-12) at 150 and junior Sean O’Keefe (38-8) at 215.

Taking fourth for Brighton were freshman Jameson Wood (25-11) at 106 and sophomore Kaden Tindall (37-15) at 144.

Howell senior Brady Metz (46-5) qualified for the first time, placing third at 157.

In the Division 2 regional at Mason, Fowlerville advanced three wrestlers.

Sophomore Layne O’Neil (38-7) qualified for the second time, winning the championship at 190.

Sophomore Brock Foster (34-9) was second at 157 and senior George Daniel (21-10) was fourth at 285 for the Gladiators.

Livingston County had 41 regional qualifiers, with 23 advancing to Ford Field.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Led by Abbey brothers, Hartland qualifies 12 wrestlers for state meet