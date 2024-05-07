'Livingston need to get back to what they were'

After relegation was confirmed in brutal fashion on Saturday, it's going to be a really tough time at Livingston.

Now the players have to be professional - they are playing for their futures as well. It’s a club that’s not financially stable, so it’ll be a big summer for Livingston.

David Martindale has done a fantastic job over the last few years. He has had them punching above their weight, but unfortunately for those in West Lothian, it’s caught up with them this year.

When I think about a Livi team, I think about a robust, hard-to-beat team, but they have looked vulnerable all year.

They need to get back to what they were, but that may depend on whether Martindale can stay and try to get them back up.

Former Scotland goalkeeper Cammy Bell was speaking to BBC Sport Scotland's George O'Neill.