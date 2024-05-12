Livingston 2-1 St Johnstone: Key stats

Livingston have won after conceding the opening goal in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 4 November 2022 against Kilmarnock (34 games without a win).

Livingston have won after trailing at half time at home in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 8 December 2018 against St. Mirren (22 games without a win after trailing at half time).

St Johnstone have attempted 25 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the Scottish Premiership this season.