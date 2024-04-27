Livingston 2-0 Ross County: Manager reaction

Livingston manager David Martindale: "To a man, the players that started the game, the players that went on the park did themselves proud. The back four defended the box incredibly well. That was probably the difference in the game.

"As long as I'm at this club, we'll never not fight. We'll always fight. I know the probability of staying in the Premiership is very slim but it's not going to change by motivation, my passion, my emotions coming into work on Monday morning. I'm coming into work on Monday trying to win that game on Saturday and then we'll see where it takes us."