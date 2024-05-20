Livingston 1-1 Hibs: Key stats

Myziane Maolida has scored 10 league goals this season (one in this game), more than any other Hibs player.

Livingston have scored in their last six games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of eight games from 29 January 2022 to 6 March 2022.

Hibs have lost 21 points from winning positions in the top flight this season, only Dundee (25) have lost more.

Joel Nouble has assisted two goals this season one in this game), no Livingston player has more in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs attempted the last five shots in this game as Livingston's last shot was taken by Bruce Anderson in the 67th minute.