Advertisement

Livingston 1-1 Hibs: Key stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Myziane Maolida has scored 10 league goals this season (one in this game), more than any other Hibs player.

  • Livingston have scored in their last six games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of eight games from 29 January 2022 to 6 March 2022.

  • Hibs have lost 21 points from winning positions in the top flight this season, only Dundee (25) have lost more.

  • Joel Nouble has assisted two goals this season one in this game), no Livingston player has more in the Scottish Premiership.

  • Hibs attempted the last five shots in this game as Livingston's last shot was taken by Bruce Anderson in the 67th minute.

  • Bruce Anderson has scored seven league goals this season (one in this game), more than any other Livingston player.