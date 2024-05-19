Livingston 1-1 Hibernian: What the manager said

Livingston manager David Martindale tells BBC Scotland: "It was an even game. Chances for chances, it was about even and I don't think there was much more in the game. A draw is a fair reflection.

"Brucie's looking at other clubs, but I've said all year 'get the ball in the box and Brucie is the man you want'. There can't be many number nines in Scottish football with Brucie's pedigree that are available for free. If anybody phones me, I'll give them a glowing recommendation for wee Brucie. Wee Brucie has been a friend, I've got a great relationship with him and I'll always keep in touch with him.

"I came to the unluckiest club in Scotland. We finish fifth, miss Europe. Finish sixth, miss Europe. Two top six finishes, missed out on the top six by the last kick of the ball and on matchday 38.

"The last two years, the gap between Livingston and the rest of the league has been growing and it's been harder year on year to be competitive.

"I'd walk away with my head held high. From when I came to into the football club to where we were to where we are now - two promotions, two relegations, a Cup final and Premiership football for six years, you'll break the record transfer fee and three or four players who've come through to play for Scotland - you'd take that."

"It's common knowledge that I'm in with the people at the football, in with the bricks and mortar, and if that changes I'm happy to shake everybody's hand and move on. I'm lucky I've got a degree, a background I can fall back on. I never thought I'd be manager of Livingston, I go away and complete my UEFA Pro Licence. I'd like to still be here but it's out of my hands."