Livingston 1-1 Hibernian: What the caretaker manager said

Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray tells BBC Scotland: "Credit to Livingston, David will be happy with their start and they got a reaction, started the better team and threw a lot at us.

"They force you to defend from everywhere, but we were poor on the ball for the first 15 minutes and showed good resilience. Both teams didn't want to lose, rather than wanted to win it. Did we do enough to win the game? Maybe, but a point each is probably fair.

"I believe I am ready. I'd always back my ability./ That's not what matters at the moment, what matters is what the club decide. I've been asked to do a job, which is now done. Over the next few days, we'll find out what's happening.

"I feel I've gained a lot of experience, always in difficult situations. I've also had the benefit of four different coaching styles. I was learning the whole time, piecing it all together and implementing what a successful Hibs team could look like.

"What I've done previously has no bearing move forward, I would never want that to be the case."