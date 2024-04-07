Advertisement

Livingston 0-0 Aberdeen: Key stats

BBC

  • Aberdeen are undefeated in their last three games in the Scottish Premiership, their last joint-longest unbeaten streak was from 24 September 2023 to 8 October 2023.

  • Livingston have failed to score in 17 of their 32 games, more often than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Aberdeen have failed to score in 14 of their 32 games, only Livingston (17) and Ross County (16) have failed to score more often in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Dan MacKay attempted just four passes in the first half.