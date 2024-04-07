Livingston 0-0 Aberdeen: Key stats

Aberdeen are undefeated in their last three games in the Scottish Premiership, their last joint-longest unbeaten streak was from 24 September 2023 to 8 October 2023.

Livingston have failed to score in 17 of their 32 games, more often than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Aberdeen have failed to score in 14 of their 32 games, only Livingston (17) and Ross County (16) have failed to score more often in the Scottish Premiership this season.