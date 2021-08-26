After living in Seattle and playing in Canada, Nottingham set to help HPNA

Aug. 26—Paige Nottingham, one of the incoming freshmen for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA) girls hockey team has an intriguing background to say the least.

Nottingham spent seven years living in Seattle before moving to Merrimac last year and, while in the Pacific Northwest, she played on an all-boys hockey team and later for several years with a girls team, the Washington Wild, that played as the only American team in a Canadian League.

But the 14-year-old Nottingham, who grew up in Beverly before heading to Seattle, by no means thinks that her background playing in Canada gives her any kind of advantage as she approaches the start of her high school career.

On the contrary, she's excited to be playing in the Merrimack Valley because she feels there will be an upgrade in talent.

"It's completely different here and a lot more skill," said Nottingham, who said that starting hockey with boys was of no advantage. "There are stronger and faster skaters here and more chemistry.

"When I was out there, I would bring it up the ice a lot of the time. There wasn't anyone to pass to. That doesn't happen here. I have a lot of options"

Nottingham already has experience playing in the region. She played for the Vipers last year after moving back to Massachusetts, she's been playing with the HPNA team this summer and in the fall she'll play for the North Suburban Wings 16U first team.

"It's been great so far," said Nottingham, who considers skating her strong suit. "I'm looking forward to playing (for HPNA)."

HPNA coach Gary Kane is certainly looking forward to it.

"She's definitely going to help us," said Kane. "She skates like the wind — a really good skater with electric speed. And she's physical on the ice.

"She needs to work a little on her shot, but that will come. The fact that she's playing for the Wings 16U team, skipping an age group, is impressive. We're really happy to have her."

The feeling seems to be mutual.

Hockey family

Paige Nottingham is far from the only hockey player in the family. Her father, Eric, played ice hockey for Gloucester High. Older brother Jack, who will be a Pentucket junior, is an avid player, as is younger brother Charlie, who is entering the sixth grade.

"We're definitely a hockey family," said Paige.