Living the Red Planet life: NASA seeks 4 people to inhabit a Mars module for a full year
As NASA prepares to plan how humans would survive on the Red Planet, the space agency seeks people to live in Mars-like conditions.
As NASA prepares to plan how humans would survive on the Red Planet, the space agency seeks people to live in Mars-like conditions.
ARDALES, Spain (Reuters) -Neanderthals may have been closer to our species of prehistoric modern human than previously believed after cave paintings found in Spain proved they had a fondness for creating art, one of the authors of a new scientific report said on Sunday. Red ochre pigment discovered on stalagmites in the Caves of Ardales, near Malaga in southern Spain, were created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years ago, making them possibly the first artists on earth, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal. Modern humans were not inhabiting Europe at the time the cave images were made.
Scientists who study extraterrestrial intelligence actually have a few questions about us.
A cure for cystic fibrosis is on the horizon after scientists corrected the genetic mutation that causes the condition in human cells.
Climate scientists Deepti Singh and Ben Cook join us to debunk 13 myths about global warming. They talk about the difference between climate and weather, how affordable renewable energy is, and why it doesn't help to point fingers. Worried it's too late to take action? Singh and Cook dive deep into these myths and more on this episode of "Debunked." Singh is an assistant professor in the School of the Environment at Washington State University Vancouver, and received her Ph.D. in Environmental Earth System Science from Stanford University. Read more about her work here: https://deeptis47.github.io/ Cook is a research physical scientist with NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and an adjunct research scientist with the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Read more about his work here: https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/authors/bcook.html
The company last week postponed the capsule's much awaited launch after discovering a glitch in its propulsion system valves during pre-launch checks. Boeing said on Monday it fixed problems over the weekend on more of its 13 CST-100 Starliner propulsion system valves and inspections showed no signs of damage or external corrosion. Boeing said it was working with NASA and United Launch Alliance, its partnership with Lockheed Martin Corp, to confirm launch dates when the spacecraft is ready.
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover team is trouble-shooting a failed sample collection. Images show a borehole where the rover tried to sample a dried-up Martian lakebed, looking for possible signs of past microbial life.
Engineers investigate why the Perseverance robot failed in its first attempt to gather a rock core.
New analyses of lunar samples from the Apollo missions have ‘solved’ the mystery, researchers say.
Did you ever wonder what it would be like to have so much money that you could spend thousands -- or even more than $1 million -- as easily as the average American shells out a dollar for a candy...
Markings discovered on stalagmites shows Neanderthals’ capabilities have been underestimated, study says
Material could find applications in <a href="/topic/solar-cells">solar cells</a> due to its ‘outstanding’ mechanical and electronic properties, say scientists
Epidemiologist Dr Larry Brilliant said new strains of coronavirus will continue to emerge unless the global population is vaccinated.
NASA says that the night of August 11-12 is 'prime time' for watching the Perseid meteor shower.
Climate scientists are blaming weather disasters on climate change. That could be a weapon in the fight to cut emissions
Lack of sleep six months after having a baby can add up to seven years to the biological age of new mothers, a study has found.
The world's climate scientists have laid out five scenarios for global temperature rise. The doomsday path has been dubbed "Trump World."
The latest review of climate literature finds that the window to avert catastrophic warming with existing tools is rapidly closing.
BBC News looks at what we know and don't know about the Earth's changing climate.
The NBA may have relegated Sam Hinkie to history, but his teardown "Process" has permeated the league as an accepted alternative to traditional remodeling.
CJ McCollum is well aware of how special Steph Curry is ...