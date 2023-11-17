'Living a dream': How football connects the Jackson family at Mission Oak

Football is a way of life for the Jacksons at Mission Oak High School.

Kenny Jackson adopted that philosophy early on as a youth before going on to play at the NCAA Division I level on scholarship at the University of Central Florida.

Jackson used football as a tool to get an education and degree and eventually found himself coaching in college, including a couple of stops at the University of Nebraska-Kearney and New Mexico-Highlands, a pair of NCAA Division II programs.

It was also football that taught Jackson life lessons and how to be a man.

Today, Jackson is giving back to the sport that helped set the foundation for his life, passing on knowledge that he learned as a college player and coach to high school kids. Jackson is the offensive coordinator at Mission Oak, and also gets the opportunity to coach his son, Kenny Jackson Jr., a senior running back on the team.

The Jackson family, dad, Kenny, and son, Kenny Jr., pose for a photo. Kenny Jackson is the football offensive coordinator at Mission Oak High School. Kenny Jr. is a senior running back/defensive back.

Mission Oak is a win away from advancing to the 2023 Central Section Division III championship game. The No. 3 Hawks (7-5) host seventh-ranked Washington Union (5-7) on Friday night in a semifinal game at Bob Mathias Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Under Jackson's playcalling, the Hawks are averaging nearly 32 points per game. He is also an avid member of the Tulare County sports community and is the College of the Sequoias track and field head coach as well as a tenured professor.

"Football helped prepare me in many ways," Jackson said. "It taught me how to persevere. Taught me how to deal with and overcome adversity. It taught me a lot of life skills, of course, as far as like working with people. It taught me how to compete, you know, not just in my sport but in life."

Mission Oak assistant coach Kenny Jackson on the right, with his son, Kenny Jackson before the game against Mt. Whitney during their Central Section Division III high school quarterfinal football game in Tulare, Calif, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Landing in Tulare County

A Florida native, Jackson landed in Tulare County in the late 2000s when former football coach Curtis Allen recruited Jackson onto his coaching staff.

Jackson had ties to COS. His brother, A.J. Jackson, played for the Giants.

Before moving west, Jackson had wrapped up his playing career and was coaching high school ball in Orlando.

It was Allen who convinced him that COS was the right place for him.

"Coach Allen was a very big influence on me coming to Visalia," Jackson said. "He saw some things in me that I didn’t see in myself at times and gave me some opportunities to work out here and be a coach."

Mission Oak Assistant Coach Kenny Jackson on the sidelines against Mt. Whitney during their Central Section Division III high school quarterfinal football game in Tulare, Calif, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Jackson, 39, originally served as a Giants' football and track and field assistant from 2007-09 before chasing down his dream of coaching at the NCAA level.

In 2016, after earning his Masters of Science degree in Kinesiology from New Mexico-Highlands, he returned to Visalia as COS' student-athlete success coordinator. He was promoted to the Giants' track and field head coach in 2018.

Jackson also coached football during that time but resigned from his post when an opportunity became available for him to coach his son at Mission Oak in 2022. Jackson Jr., a three-sport athlete who also competed in basketball and track and field, was entering his junior year and the elder Jackson didn't want to miss out on watching his own child.

Now, the Jacksons both share a sideline five days a week.

"It's everything," Jackson said. "At first, I was coaching at COS and my son was attending high school, I actually coached him throughout youth. I thought him going into high school and separating from me and allowing someone else to coach him would have been in the best interest for him and our relationship moving forward at the time, as he was going into high school, but I was wrong. I was wrong. When he got into high school, he played every sport. He played football, basketball, track, and I was coaching at the collegiate level, track and football. We really didn't have a lot of quality time with each other. We really didn't and when some things happened at Mission Oak and there was some movement and an opportunity for me to coach him, I chose to step down from COS and go to high school.

"Now, my relationship with my son is amazing, you know, just being out there, being able to coach him. I'm teaching him how to compete. I'm teaching him the importance of discipline and hard work. Making sure that he's one of those student-athletes that’s not just talking about it, he's leading by example."

Mission Oak Assistant Coach Kenny Jackson on the middle right, hugs his son, Kenny Jackson before the game against Mt. Whitney during their Central Section Division III high school quarterfinal football game in Tulare, Calif, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

A family affair

It was dad who got Jackson Jr. into football.

That was when he was 5 years old.

Fast forward to 2023, and the 18-year-old is one of the best players at his position in the Central Section.

The younger Jackson is ranked as a three-star college prospect by the recruiting website 247sports.com. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Mission Oak senior is a two-way player who starts at running back and cornerback for the Hawks.

Jackson Jr. has three reported scholarship offers from San Jose State, Bethune-Cookman and Campbell. He has also received recruiting interest from Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Fresno State and Montana State, among others.

“I give all the credit to my dad,” Jackson Jr. said. “If it wasn’t for my dad, I wouldn’t even be here at football. He pushed me into this from the ground up, from a young age. He believed in me. He told me what I was going to do in life and he was the only person who pushed me and I became successful after that.”

Mission Oak's Kenny Jackson looks to run against Mt. Whitney during their Central Section Division III high school quarterfinal football game in Tulare, Calif, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Jackson Jr. is playing his best football at the right time — deep in the playoffs.

The Mission Oak senior is coming off back-to-back 100-yard plus rushing efforts. He ran for 134 yards and a touchdown in an opening-round 38-31 win over Independence, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

The following week in a 35-12 victory against Mt. Whitney, he busted loose again for 134 yards rushing and scored twice, finding the end zone on a 16-yard catch and a 32-yard scamper.

How special is it to have his father as one of his coaches?

“It’s a blessing,” Jackson Jr. said. “Not a lot of kids get to do that. You hear, ‘It’s daddy ball.’ All of these different things, but at the same time, they don’t understand how much fun, the connection it is having your coach as a dad.”

Early national signing day for high school football seniors is on Dec. 20. Jackson Jr. is expected to likely sign on that date but if he does not, he will ink with his school of choice on the official national signing day for football in February.

“I couldn’t do it without God,” Jackson Jr. said. “I pray every day on my knees, just thanking God for everything first and foremost. I give him all the glory. I just thank God that he gave me all the athletic ability to be able to earn these offers and upcoming offers. I couldn't do it without him.”

Mission Oak Assistant Coach Kenny Jackson on the sidelines against Mt. Whitney during their Central Section Division III high school quarterfinal football game in Tulare, Calif, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Living the dream

Jackson knows what it takes to be a Division I athlete. He lived it and now he’s passing that knowledge onto his son and Mission Oak players.

That means hard work, which requires grit, determination and sacrifice.

Not just during the season but in the offseason as well.

When Jackson Jr. isn’t strapping on the helmet and pads in the fall, he spends a lot of his time training in Exeter, running up and down Rocky Hill Drive — a popular running spot amongst Tulare County athletes.

“Our workouts are very, very hard,” Jackson said. “They’re rigorous.”

It doesn’t stop there, either.

The Jacksons have a weekly 1,000-catch rule in the offseason to improve the younger Jackson’s hand-eye coordination.

What exactly does that mean?

“He’s getting 1,000 touches a week or more, whether that’s with a tennis ball or a basketball or some type of soft ball that we can throw inside the house,” Jackson said. “In the offseason, he’s getting a thousand or more touches. I have a machine as well."

Mission Oak's Kenny Jackson catches his breath on the sidelines after a touchdown run against Mt. Whitney during their Central Section Division III high school quarterfinal football game in Tulare, Calif, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Then there are plyometric exercises, which focus on explosion. A couple of the Jacksons’ workouts include jumping over hurdles and hopping with a weighted vest.

Throw in agility drills, conditioning and strength and weight training and it’s a year-round commitment.

“I’m like living a dream I can say,” Jackson said. “You can make a movie about the life my son and I have lived. It’s been a good experience. I’ve been able to coach him, train him — basketball, track, football.”

What’s it like to see his son buy into that mentality of hard work?

“Words can’t express how that feels,” Jackson said. “It’s like watching paint dry when it’s your art. When someone is looking at you, you’ve spent all your time just molding and painting, and now you kind of have to sit there and blow on it and make sure it doesn’t drip the wrong way. It’s like artwork, man. It’s beautiful. I love the outcome because there’s been a lot of sacrifices made on both of our ends.”

Mission Oak's Kenny Jackson on a long run against Mt. Whitney during their Central Section Division III high school quarterfinal football game in Tulare, Calif, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Jackson Jr. has accounted for more than 3,000 offensive yards from scrimmage during his three-year Mission Oak career, hauling in 155 catches for 2,253 yards with 19 touchdowns. On the ground, he has rushed for 927 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Defensively, Jackson Jr. has racked up 89 total tackles with four interceptions and a pair of pick-sixes.

Friday’s playoff game will be the 25th time at Mission Oak the Jacksons take the field as father-son and coach-player.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Jackson Jr. said. “I can’t wait to hopefully get a ring with him. If not, I’m just happy that I got to spend nearly all of my high school years with him. It’s been a blessing.”

What kind of impact have the Jacksons had at Mission Oak?

“It’s great,” Hawks head coach Marty Martin said. “Kenny is probably tougher on Kenny Jr. than any of the other coaches are but that’s because he expects a lot out of him. They both work tirelessly. K.J. does a very good job in the weight room and being a leader on campus. He’s the president of FCA [Fellowship of Christian Athletes]. He’s very active and he’s very involved, and part of that is because of his dad and how he raised him. Having them both here, I’m blessed to have. I give Kenny a lot of freedom with our offense, and he’s earned it. He’s doing a good job with it.”

