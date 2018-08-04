Livid Nate Diaz storms out of presser, tweets 'F-- the UFC' after Conor McGregor announcement

Plenty of fans and officials were delighted Friday when the UFC announced that Conor McGregor would fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight belt in his long-awaited return during UFC 229. One person was, let’s say, less than happy.

That would be Nate Diaz, whose own return after a two-year hiatus from MMA was also announced during the UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference. The well-known McGregor rival is lined up to face lightweight Dustin Poirer in a fight that will likely determine the next challenger for the winner of McGregor’s bout. The fight is scheduled to take place at UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3.

Diaz had little to say during the press conference, but he still managed to send a loud statement as a hype reel played over the fighters to announce McGregor-Nurmagomedov.

Nate Diaz made his thoughts on the UFC’s Conor McGregor announcement very clear on Friday. (AP Photo)

Nate Diaz’s furious reaction to Conor McGregor

When McGregor’s face hit the screen, Diaz was able to stay on the press conference stage for all of 10 seconds before he decided to make his exit. He didn’t seem too thrilled about the prospect of his own return being upstaged by McGregor.

You can see Diaz walking off on the bottom right of the below video, at about the 20-second mark:

Diaz subsequently made his thoughts on the matter of McGregor’s fight with a quick tweet.

I’m not fighting on that show fuk the @ufc — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 3, 2018





Storming off the stage didn’t stop the press conference for Diaz though, as the 33-year-old was followed by reporters and spoke outside The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Diaz openly questioned whether or not he would even fight Poirer.

“We’ll see in a bit if I’m even fighting, s—, they’d better start acting right. They brought me to this press conference late,” Diaz said, according to the Calgary Sun’s Danny Austin.

Story Continues

We asked about his tweet after the press conference and whether he was saying he wasn't fighting.

He said "They'd better start promoting me" and said they didn't even pick him up on time for the press conference.

Sorry about audio, I just ran into him and had to use my phone https://t.co/hXfNsnkATX — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) August 3, 2018





Dusitn Poirer pokes fun at Nate Diaz

As Diaz’s anger played out, his next opponent decided to have his fun with the whole situation. Poirer sent out his own tweet that mockingly said he also would not be taking part in the fight. Judging by his face when he sent the tweet, he was not being serious.

I ain't fighting on that show either F the ufc — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 3, 2018





McGregor’s return to UFC after his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and meltdown in New York City was always going to bring drama, but Friday might have somehow surpassed expectations.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ohio State’s Urban Meyer admits he knew about allegations on ex-assistant

• EA Sports apologizes for editing out Colin Kaepernick’s name in ‘Madden’

• WWE’s Kane wins mayoral election in Tennessee

• Terez Paylor: Keeping Big Ben happy is top task for Steelers’ new coordinator

