'Livi victory has given everyone a confidence boost'

After ten league matches without a win, Ross County fans could be forgiven if they forgot what it was like to experience that winning feeling.

But Josh Sims’ stoppage-time winner secured a vital 3-2 against Livingston and earned the Staggies their first victory since the 5 December.

Don Cowie’s team selection caught many fans by surprise. Jordan White, Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray all started together in a narrow front three to try to exploit Livingston’s defensive frailties and throughout the first half, Cowie’s masterplan worked to perfection.

The County forwards caused all sorts of problems with their combination play and movement, with Brophy’s second goal a perfect example. White and Murray combined before the latter found Brophy on the right-hand side of the box where he fired a right-footed shot into the top corner.

In the second half, the nerves amongst the home fans reappeared as Livingston raced out of the traps and halved the deficit through Bruce Anderson. County have twice thrown away two-goal leads in the league this season, against Motherwell and Hearts, and it looked like they’d done the same again as Anderson doubled his tally five minutes from time to level the scores at 2-2.

It looked like Livingston might go on to win the match as they had the momentum with them, but it wasn’t to be. Following some great work from Max Sheaf and Jordan White in the build-up, Josh Sims found some space to fire the ball low beyond Shamal George to send the home fans crazy.

The victory has given everyone associated with the club a confidence boost. It showed the character and togetherness among the group which Don Cowie has praised in recent weeks.

For Cowie, picking up his first victory as interim manager in such an important match will be a huge boost for him; it’ll build support and trust from the fans, and will hopefully provide momentum as the club looks to avoid relegation.

Ross Morren can be found on The County Corner.