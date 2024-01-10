How to Livestream the Chili Bowl Nationals and How Much It's Going to Cost You

Since 1987, the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals has helped make Tulsa, Oklahoma, the capital of the racing world annually for one week in January.

This year, the midget racing event is Jan. 8-13, and it features nearly 400 of the top racers in the country battling for the top prize.

For fans unable to make the trek to the Tulsa Expo Raceway, the week's wall-to-wall activities can be found on the FloRacing livestreaming platform. You can access FloRacing online or through several popular apps providers, including:

And, yes, it will cost you.

FloRacing subscriptions are available at $39.99 monthly. Or, for $13.25 per month ($159 per year), you can get an one-year subscription. You can cancel your subscription to the service at anytime—even right after the one event you cared to watch.

The Chili Bowl Nationals will once again have plenty of star power this year. Past NASCAR Cup Series Cup champion Kyle Larson was a late add to the field and will race in Thursday’s preliminary, facing other notable names such as Tanner Thorson, Spencer Bayston, Brady Bacon, Ryan Bernal, Jesse Love, Kaylee Bryson, Ricky Thornton Jr, Gavan Boschele, Casey Shuman, Andrew Deal, Tim Buckwalter, and CJ Leary.

While livestreaming on FloRacing starts early in the day, here's a look at the schedule for this week's notable events on the schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 10 - Qualifying Night 3, 4:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 11 - Qualifying Night 4, 4:45 p.m., ET

Friday, Jan. 12 - Qualifying Night 5, 4:45 p.m., ET

Saturday, Jan, 13 - Feature Races, 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Opening Ceremonies, Main Events, 7 p.m. ET

A more complete day-by-day schedule can be found on the Chili Bowl Nationals web page.