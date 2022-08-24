‘He lives in the WR room;’ Dont’e Thorton is putting in the work to have special 2022 season

After a true-freshman season that saw minimal chances to shine, wide receiver Dont’e Thornton finished the year on a high note. The Ducks’ young star hauled in 4 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Now he’s looking to carry that success into a sophomore campaign that could see Thornton rise to the top of the Ducks’ WR depth chart.

The talk of spring ball was that Thornton was working hard to take over a leadership role in the receiving room. That was an important development as the team worked to welcome a new coaching staff and get the early weeks of the quarterback competition off the ground.

Over the summer months, it doesn’t seem like much has changed.

”Dont’e has put in a lot of work this summer, and he’s making plays,” said Oregon’s WR coach Junior Adams. “Dont’e is one of those guys that literally lives in the receiver room, like, every time I’m coming in there, he’s sitting at the computer and he’s watching something.”

While showing up and working on the field would sometimes be enough in a normal year, this is by no means a normal year for the Ducks. An entirely new coaching staff and offensive scheme is now being implemented, leaving the players with pages and pages of install to memorize forward and backward before the start of the season rolls around.

Though offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s scheme is complex, the offensive coaches said on Tuesday that they feel the team is starting to feel comfortable with it. Thornton is certainly helping that process.

”He’s the guy that night before a practice or a meeting the next day, he’s the one that’s texting the group like ‘Hey, can we get the install for tomorrow?’” Adams said. “He’s one of those types of guys, so I enjoy being around Dont’e, he’s a great kid.”

The Ducks have an incredibly deep — although inexperienced — WR corps with 11 former 4-star recruits. Competition for targets will be tight, but with the work that Thornton has been putting in this off-season, he’s sure to be near the top of the pecking order.

