'Lives saved': Coast Guard offloads record $1.4 billion in cocaine, marijuana at Florida port

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded the largest amount of illegal narcotics in its history— worth more than $1.4 billion — at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, officials announced last week.

The agency on Thursday announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds (27,079 kilograms) of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds (548 kilograms) of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history. Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.

The amount is double what was found in their patrol in the fall of 2020, said Captain Todd Vance, a commanding officer on the Cutter James,during a news conference.

The suspected drug smuggling vessels were stopped by 10 American, Dutch and Canadian ships, the Coast Guard said. Images of the drugs show each narcotic packed into bales off the coast.

"Today's offload is a result of our combined efforts of our inter-agency partners and a dedicated international coalition," said Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Commander Atlantic Area.

Poulin said during the news conference that the next steps are to hand the drugs over to their inter-agency team and then work with the U.S. attorney’s office to hold those trafficking the drugs accountable.

The largest offload in Coast Guard history that took place in Fort Lauderdale was three months in the making, the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said on Twitter. The Coast Guard attributes the historic catch to its key partnerships, along with the numerous U.S. agencies that contribute to their efforts, they said in the release.

“Every bale of cocaine on this flight deck that doesn’t make it to our shores represents lives saved in New York City, Philly, Chicago, Los Angeles, or any small town in the U.S. that’s dealing with pandemic levels of drug overdoses this year,” Vance said.

