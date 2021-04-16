Livers not returning for extra year with Michigan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan senior Isaiah Livers is not returning for an extra year of eligibility.

A team spokesman confirmed Livers’ decision Thursday. At this point, guard Eli Brooks is the only Michigan player who has decided to take advantage of the extra year that the NCAA is allowing because of the coronavirus pandemic – although the school said Jaaron Faulds is still considering whether he will do so.

Michigan loses Livers, guard Mike Smith, guard Chaundee Brown and forward Austin Davis from this year’s team that won the Big Ten title and reached the Elite Eight.

The Wolverines also await NBA draft decisions from sophomore guard Franz Wagner and freshman center Hunter Dickinson.

Livers missed this year’s NCAA Tournament because of a right foot injury and is recovering from surgery earlier this month.

Livers not returning for extra year with Michigan originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Eli Brooks Will Return For A Fifth Year

    Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard received huge news Wednesday when Eli Brooks announced his return.

  • Return of The Muffin: Eli Brooks’ Fifth Year Huge For Michigan Basketball

    Michigan head coach Juwan Howard made it known more than once how much he loved his senior class, saying repeatedly each had an open invitation to return after the NCAA granted athletes an extra year due to COVID. It was a foregone conclusion Isaiah Livers would leave, having come very close to bolting after his junior season. Point guard Mike Smith is giving the NBA a shot — if he doesn’t make it, he’ll have several options in the private sector — and wing Chaundee Brown thought about it, but he’s ready to pursue his professional path.

  • Creighton 3-point sharpshooter Ballock 5th starter to leave

    Mitch Ballock, one of the top 3-point shooters in Creighton history, will not return to the Bluejays in 2021-22.

  • College sports already adapting to new NCAA transfer rules

    As spring practice winds down, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sees some potential holes in his roster. Arkansas didn't use the maximum 25 scholarships this year on its incoming recruits so it has a few left over to hit the transfer market, where there is no longer any question about whether athletes who switch schools will be immediately eligible to compete. ''We might take a tight end,'' Pittman said.

  • Leroy Keyes, Eagles' 1st-round pick in 1969, has died

    Former Eagles' first-round pick Leroy Keyes has died at the age of 74. By Reuben Frank

  • RELEASE: Weber Announces the Addition of Transfer Ismael Massoud

    Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced the signing of transfer Ismael Massoud (East Harlem, N.Y./MacDuffie School/Wake Forest) to a Financial Aid Agreement on Thursday (April 15). Massoud is the fifth addition to the 2021-22 team, joining fellow transfers Markquis Nowell (Harlem, N.Y./St. Patrick/Little Rock) and Mark Smith (Edwardsville, Ill./Edwardsville/Missouri), who signed with the Wildcats earlier this month. The trio will be joined by a pair of incoming freshmen in Logan Landers (Cedarburg, Wis./Cedarburg) and Maximus Edwards (Stratford, Conn./Our Saviour Lutheran School [N.Y.]).

  • Colts select OT Alijah Vera-Tucker in latest Touchdown Wire mock

    Colts go OT in TD Wire's latest mock draft.

  • Arizona hires longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as head coach

    Tommy Lloyd has been an assistant coach at Gonzaga under Mark Few for the last 20 years.

  • Matt Weiss: 'Starter' Cade McNamara Has 'More Than Enough To Win With'

    Matt Weiss hit the ground running after being hired to coach the Michigan football quarterbacks in late February, just one day before the Wolverines' spring practices began. Weiss loved working under John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the last 12 years (most recently as running backs coach), but joining head coach Jim Harbaugh, who he worked for at Stanford, in Ann Arbor was too good of an opportunity to pass up. "It was hard to leave a great organization, great team, great head coach, a team that, in my heart, I believe has the chance to win a Super Bowl next year," Weiss explained while appearing on the 'In The Trenches' podcast with host Jon Jansen.

  • Hubert Davis sticks with ex-Tar Heels for coaching staff

    New North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis has completed his staff filled with former Tar Heels players.

  • Weakened Great Britain team wary of Mexico banana skin in Billie Jean King Cup tie

    The last time Great Britain took on Mexico in a tennis fixture, it turned into a debacle. Andrew Castle predicted a crushing victory before a 1987 Davis Cup tie in Mexico City, only for him and team-mate Jeremy Bates to lose all five rubbers. Today is the women’s turn, and the British captain, Anne Keothavong, can be grateful the match is not being played at altitude in Central America — as originally scheduled — but instead in the rather more familiar surroundings of Roehampton’s National Tennis Centre. The Mexicans have forfeited their best chance in this tie. Home advantage would have been useful, especially as the British team have not won a World Group play-off on the road for almost 30 years. But the Mexican Tennis Federation was struggling to elect a president last year, let alone organise a Billie Jean King Cup tie with appropriate levels of biosecurity. So, the venue reverted to south-west London, and as Keothavong put it yesterday: “We are the favourites. There’s no skirting around that.” As in 1987, the Mexican players are not familiar faces. Marcela Zacarias, their No 1 singles player, is ranked 285th and has yet to win a tour-level match in a decade-long career. Giuliana Olmos, who backs up Zacarias, stands at No 434 and has just a single scalp to her name. But Britain are short of their full strength, after British No 1 Johanna Konta opted to prioritise her individual career. Also missing is Fran Jones, the Leeds 20-year-old who defies a congenital condition affecting her fingers and toes. In recent weeks, Jones has been playing a kind of tennis hopscotch after entering two events in Argentina — a red-list country, according to Covid protocols.

  • Mark Cuban calls NBA play-in games an 'enormous mistake' after voting to approve them

    Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • MLB umpire Joe West wins $500K defamation suit against ex-player who accused him of rigging strike zone

    Paul Lo Duca accused Joe West of trading strike calls for access to a classic car.

  • PSG knock holders Bayern out of Champions League to reach semis

    Paris St Germain reached the Champions League semi-finals despite a 1-0 home defeat by holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday as they progressed on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result in a thriller that was on a knife edge until the final whistle. Bayern striker Eric Choupo-Moting scored the only goal before the interval but it was not enough to overturn the German side's 3-2 loss in last week's first leg. Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side, who struggled at times in Munich, had the clearest chances but lacked efficiency, with Neymar hitting the woodwork twice and Kylian Mbappe's speed proving tough to handle but with no end product.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/12/2021

  • Social media has a new bowling hero in 'The Ginger Assassin' after rare PBA feat

    No one is nearly as excited as the announcer.

  • ETSU's Jordan Coffin believes coach Jason Shay was forced to resign after supporting kneeling

    ETSU coach Jason Shay resigned last month, something players believe was forced because Shay supported their protests during the national anthem.