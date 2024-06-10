Liverpool's Yankuba Minteh transfer stance revealed after £40m bid reports

Liverpool last week were credited with interest in the Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh, with the Magpies seeking to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Having signed the Gambian from OB in Denmark only last summer for around €7 million, Eddie Howe’s side are now reported to be looking for a fee in the region of £40m for the winger, who is coming off a terrific season on loan at Feyenoord.

He worked with Arne Slot at De Kuip and from that perspective the transfer links make sense, and Newcastle would no doubt prefer to cash in on a 19-year-old fringe player than one of their crown jewels like Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes.

Yankuba Minteh of Feyenoord.

by Peter Staunton

Minteh played 27 times for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last season, scoring 10 goals and his form has led to talk of whether Newcastle would be persuaded to cash in this summer.

The forward was also on the scoresheet for The Gambia over the weekend as they beat Seychelles in the African World Cup qualification series.

Minteh is one of a number of Slot’s Feyenoord KNVB Beker (Dutch cup)-winning stars linked with Anfield this summer with goalkeeper Justin Bijlow and defender Lutsharel Geertruida also named as potential targets.

However, the latest indications on Merseyside are that the Reds WON’T be going in for Minteh after all.

Liverpool RULED OUT of Minteh race

The Liverpool Echo acknowledges that the club are in for wingers and wide attackers this summer but that Minteh is unlikely to be one of them.

“The ECHO understands the Reds, while looking to sign a wide player during the forthcoming transfer window, have no current interest in making a move for Minteh despite Slot's admiration of the teenager,” chief Liverpool writer Ian Doyle says.

In the wide areas, Liverpool have been linked with Dario Osorio, a Midtjylland winger who is a full Chile international, as well as Mohammed Kudus of West Ham.

