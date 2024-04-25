Will Liverpool's wastefulness in front of goal cost them the title?

[Getty Images]

Liverpool's front line faced scrutiny following their 2-0 defeat by Everton on Wednesday, which left the Reds three points off league leaders Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's side had 23 shots, seven on target, but failed to put any of them past Jordan Pickford.

A graphic from Wednesday's Match of the Day showed all three of Liverpool's forwards ranking inside the top 10 for big chances missed this season.

"It's not Liverpool-like," former Manchester City defender Micah Richards told Match of the Day. "They've got so much quality and normally in these games they put away these big opportunities.

"Especially Darwin Nunez. He has missed 26 big chances and only scored 11 goals. You can say that other players have missed big chances, but they are also scoring more goals.

"I think Liverpool will be ruing that."

