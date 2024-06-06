What is Liverpool's summer priority?

[BBC]

We asked for you for your thoughts on what Liverpool's summer priority is.

Here is a selection of your responses:

Chris: A style of play. Manchester United have fallen apart due to a lack of identity and to a plethora of management styles. We can't do that. Our squad is good enough to compete but could do with additions to strengthen the squad, but without a clear identity on the direction and style of play, you won't know what players are needed to fulfil that.

Nick: Sort the defence - arguably every position. Defensive midfield, certainly, but depth at left-back and centre-back. Whether Alexander-Arnold moves into midfield as part of it. A goalkeeper, because Kelleher deserves to be a starter. Edwards is known to be ruthless, so who knows about outgoings, as long as there's a plan and strategy for Slot's style.

Andrew: Get Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk signed up to new contracts and have them stood with the captain/vice-captain armbands on as soon as they're back from the Euros.

Thomas: I think that if Barcelona are interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold then Liverpool should sell. He's good at corners and free-kicks but at the end of the day he's a defender that can't defend and why didn't Klopp play him in midfield? Is it because he can't or is reluctant to tackle? As for Salah, he isn't what he was. A big offer from Saudi Arabia should be snapped up. Nunez? I don't know.

Tom: A statement signing would be a great way to get the fans excited about the new era under Arne Slot. With Liverpool falling just short last term, any incoming players have to improve the first team and not just the squad. That said, last year's new look midfield should be better after a second season together.