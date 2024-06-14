Liverpool's stance on possible Matthijs de Ligt transfer revealed

Liverpool are not among the Premier League sides interested in a move for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer, according to a report from Germany.

The Dutch international, who will be representing the Netherlands at Euro 2024 this summer alongside Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, could be on the move this summer, with Bayern set to cash in on the centre-back.

The German giants have already announced the signing of Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart and are expected to add Bayer Levrkusen's Jonathan Tah to their defensive ranks in the coming weeks.

That would leave De Ligt's future in serious doubt, with competition already from the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and former Tottenham defender Eric Dier.

With Liverpool expected to be active in the market, with particular interest in a new centre-back, De Ligt could have interested the Reds this summer.

However, according to German outlet BILD, there are three Premier League clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old but Liverpool are not one of them.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United have all been named as potential suitors, suggesting that the Reds are not keen on exploring a deal for the former Ajax defender.

LIVERPOOL SEARCHING FOR A NEW CENTRE-BACK

Arne Slot, the next Liverpool manager.

Eredivisie: sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord Heerenveen - Feyenoord coach Arne Slot during the Eredivisie match between sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord at Abe Lenstra Stadion on 17 March 2024 in Heerenveen, The Netherlands. Copyright: xYannickxVerhoevenx

One of Arne Slot's first signings as Liverpool head coach is expected to be a new central defender.

Liverpool were always interested in recruiting a new defender this summer - preferably one capable of playing on the left-hand side - but Joel Matip's end of season exit has only intensified their hunt.

Virgil van Dijk will be 33 by the time the new season comes around and his contract expires in 2025, while Ibrahima Konate's injury record means bolstering the back line is essential.

Plenty of names have been linked with Anfield, even if Liverpool have seen reported targets Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly join Chelsea and Newcastle on free transfers respectively.

Goncalo Inacio is one of the most frequently linked defenders, with the Sporting CP star setting Liverpool back £51m due to a release clause in his contract.

