Liverpool's Michael Olise alternatives as £60m target agrees SHOCK Bayern Munich transfer

Michael Olise has chosen to join Bayern Munich, according to reports and this decision will come as a blow to many Premier League clubs including Liverpool.

With a reported £60 million buyout clause in his Crystal Palace contract and coming off a fine end to the 2023/24 campaign, the winger was always going to be one to watch during the summer transfer window as a host of clubs have been linked with his signature.

At one stage it appeared Liverpool were in a good position to land Olise as a result of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League, although all the noises this week pointed towards the exciting winger staying in London and joining Chelsea instead.

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace

However, on Friday evening came the news, via the Athletic, that Olise has opted to make the switch to Germany and link up with the likes of Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Kinglsey Coman at Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga giants, under new manager Vincent Kompany, aim to reclaim their crown from Bayer Leverkusen.

In addition, the report states Bayern are now expected to agree a deal with Palace for the 22-year-old to put an end to speculation over his future this summer.

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 6: Michael Olise celebrates after scoring a opening goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, ManU at Selhurst Park on May 6, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.Photo Sebastian Frej EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League Copyright: xSebastianxFrejx

Olise alternatives for Liverpool

In truth, whilst Olise would have been a great addition to this Liverpool squad and ideally the long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, the chances of a switch to Anfield this summer never felt realistic. So whilst the decision to choose Bayern may have come as a surprise to some, it's not a deal fans should be fretting over too much.

With that said, if the Reds are looking to bolster their options out wide this summer, they'll have to look at alternatives now. Luckily a number of names have already been linked including West Ham's Mohammed Kudus and Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko is another name, although according to Eindhovens Dagblad, Liverpool may be forced to wait until mid-July to pursue a potential €50m (£42m) transfer as the winger focuses on representing Belgium at Euro 2024 in Germany.

