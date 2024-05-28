Liverpool's Koumas poised for senior Wales call

Forward Lewis Koumas scored on his Liverpool debut in a 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton [Getty Images]

Liverpool’s rising star Lewis Koumas is set for a senior Wales call.

The 18-year-old forward is expected to be included in Rob Page’s squad for the friendlies away to Gibraltar on 6 June and the trip to Slovakia three days later.

Koumas, son of former Wales midfielder Jason, marked his Wales Under-21 bow with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Lithuania, in March.

Now after a breakthrough season at Anfield, he is destined for swift international elevation to the senior squad for the June encounters.

Page is keen to use these matches to give international experience to some of Wales’ up and coming talent.

“How can I ignore it when he has done what he has done for Liverpool in the first team," Page said.

“It would be foolish for me to ignore it. I have to use this little window we have to see him work and to see him train.

“I think it’s a no-brainer for me to expose some of the young ones now to the environment, to how we train, to how we work and get us ready for the Nations League in September and beyond that, then the World Cup qualifiers.”

Chester-born Koumas has been in the Liverpool academy since the age of 11. He signed his first Liverpool professional contract in January 2023.

He scored on his senior Liverpool debut in a 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round victory over Southampton in February, having been an unused substitute for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the 1-0 League Cup final win over Chelsea.

Captain and Cardiff midfielder Aaron Ramsey and his usual deputy Ben Davies, of Tottenham Hotspur, are both doubtful with injuries.

David Brooks was injured in Southampton’s 1-0 Championship play-off final victory over Leeds United last weekend.

Page will also bear in mind some of the workload his players have had to endure in the past season, as he announces a squad which very much has the future in mind.

The Wales manager is keen to provide up and coming young players the opportunity in the Wales set-up.

Page said: "We need to expose them to games like we did with (Tottenham forward) Brennan Johnson two years back against Holland and against Belgium.

"He is a better player having gone through that, so that process worked. We want to do the same now with some of the best young players we have."

After the June friendlies, Wales will kick off their Nations League campaign at home to Turkey on 6 September, before going to Montenegro on 9 September.