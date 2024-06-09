Liverpool's IDEAL Caoimhin Kelleher replacement would cost £20m

Liverpool’s ideal replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher would cost them around £20m. There’s still a ways to go before that, though.

Caoimhin Kelleher has made it clear that he wants to be a no.1 goalkeeper going forward. Now, that's incredibly difficult to do at Liverpool as Alisson Becker is literally as good as it gets.

The expectation, then, is that Kelleher will move on and Liverpool will attempt to bring in a substantial figure for him. That leaves a big gap in the squad, however.

Yankuba Minteh of Feyenoord.

Salah Galatasaray TALKS, Minteh BID, Kelleher replacement asking price REVEALED - Liverpool transfer news todayby Peter Staunton

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Everton 2023-24

WILD Salah rumour, Van den Berg DEMANDS, Minteh WANTED - Liverpool FC news recapby Alex Caple

Virgil van Dijk

'He's the boss': Arsenal star eager to have the 'aura' of his Liverpool rivalby Alex Caple

Kelleher started 10 Premier League games last season, on top of his Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup games. Alisson, after all, doesn't boast the best fitness record of a goalkeeper and his backup almost always plays semi-regularly.

Replacing Kelleher, then, would be important. Especially as he also ticks a homegrown box - any replacement would almost certainly need to have been trained in England.

Liverpool may have found that replacement, too, but he won't be a bargain signing.

Liverpool like Trafford

Liverpool reportedly like Burnley's James Trafford, who is up for grabs following their relegation. Newcastle United front the queue and, per the Daily Mail, have bid for the player.

They've offered £16m but Burnley want £20m. The article mentions Liverpool as an interested party but it seems they're running out of time to get a deal done.

Offer £20m and Trafford is probably theirs, but it won't be long before Newcastle find common ground with the relegated side over a deal.

Liverpool likely won't find a more ideal replacement for Kelleher, either. Trafford is still only 21 and clearly offers a future beyond Alisson, but he's also experience in the Premier League and reliable enough to cover for the Brazilian.

And, of course, he's homegrown - from Manchester City, in fact, who are entitled to a sell-on clause.

Trafford does feel ideal and if Liverpool can snap him up, they likely should. But until things are sorted with Kelleher, there's no room to get a deal done.

Things might have to start moving quickly, then.

How to watch SEVEN Liverpool transfer targets at Euro 2024 this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton