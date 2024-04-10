Liverpool's end product in numbers

[Getty Images]

Much has been written and said in recent days regarding Liverpool's challenges in front of goal during Sunday's 2-2 draw at Manchester United.

The Reds created chances at will, missed the target repeatedly and - not for the first time - turned what looked like being a routine afternoon into one of high drama.

But is there really an issue? We have taken a look at some top-line stats to find out.

If we look at shooting accuracy, excluding shots blocked, Liverpool rank 14th in the Premier League. They have found the target with 48% of their shots. Manchester City are top in this metric, with over 56%.

According to Opta data, Liverpool have taken 41% of their "big chances" - which means for every 10 major opportunities the Reds get, they convert about four. Luton Town, Fulham, Newcastle United and Arsenal are the top four teams in this metric, with Liverpool in 11th.

Headed efforts on goal look a further issue for Jurgen Klopp's side. They sit second bottom in the table, finding the target with 28% of their headers at goal. Only Crystal Palace have a worse number. Brighton (57%) and Manchester City (50%) are the most accurate with their heads.

The numbers point to a finishing issue Klopp's charges must overcome at this late stage in the season.

They have 72 league goals and their expected goals (xG) tally is at 71.85, meaning the ball has roughly hit the net as many times as it was supposed to.

Unfortunately for those keen on a title push, Arsenal outperform their xG of 62.3, scoring 75, as do Manchester City, with 71 goals against an expected 63.96.

On the plus side, Liverpool carve out openings for fun. Their successful crosses metric of 27% is second in the league to Brentford. If they can become as accurate with their finishes as they are in delivering from wide areas then the future looks bright.

No side has had as many big chances as their 105 and their mark of 449 shots is the league's highest by a distance, with Manchester City second on 383.

If prizes were handed out for completing crosses or taking shots, Liverpool would be sitting pretty. They are not, though.

For top-line numbers at least, it would appear there is significant room for improvement in front of goal.