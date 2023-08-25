Liverpool's Dominik Szobozslai is the 'modern day David Beckham'

Dominik Szoboszlai has started both of Liverpool's Premier League games so far this season - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

In Hungary, they call Dominik Szoboszlai ‘the new Puskas’. In Germany his playing style is compared to Portuguese legend Rui Costa.

To his former coach, Jesse Marsch, another superstar springs to mind when assessing Liverpool’s new signing.

“He is the modern-day David Beckham,” says Marsch amid a prolonged, enthusiastic summary of his talent.

“When the ball is on his right foot he can put it anywhere he wants. The precision and the pace he can put on the ball is ridiculous. And I say ‘modern day’ because he is more mobile and more dynamic.”

The Beckham comparison extends further than on-field, Szobozlai’s photogenic image ensuring in his homeland every move and word is subject to forensic scrutiny. That will amplify having joined one of the world’s biggest and most written about clubs.

Szbozslai’s first two games at Anfield prompted column inches beyond Budapest’s sports pages. One publication, Magyar Nemzet, dedicated a politically motivated 800 word editorial on their hero being ‘compelled’ to take the knee before the opening game at Chelsea for fear of being “forced to leave the team”.

It reflects how Szoboszlai unwittingly finds himself as much ambassador and symbol of his country as he is a sportsman.

Szoboszlai worked closely with Jesse Marsch at RB Salzburg - Getty Images/Alejandro Rios

“I was in Budapest on vacation with my family recently and Szobo’s face is everywhere, but he relishes that responsibility,” says Marsch.

“He has known for years this was his path. This is the way it is supposed to go. He is the hope and pride of his nation, seen as ‘the next Puskas’.

“The vision for him was always clear when speaking to his father and agent at a young age.”

Szoboszlai was 17 when he joined the Red Bull empire, his journey beginning in his home city of Szekesfehervar where his football player father, Zsolt, dedicated himself to honing his son’s close control using golf balls.

Former Leeds United manager Marsch took over at RB Salzburg shortly after Szoboszlai’s debut, and later managed him at RB Leipzig. He willingly assumes the role of chairman and chief executive of the midfielder’s fan club, vividly recalling the moment he felt it ‘clicked’ and it became obvious rich potential would be realised.

In the spring of 2020 Erling Haaland had just been sold by Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund and the season was in danger of being derailed by loss of the star striker, form and supporters as Covid-19 ushered in empty stadiums.

With the enforced break over and his side playing catch-up in the title race, Marsch had a plan.

“We had a team meeting and I stood Szobo in front of everyone and said, ‘This is now your time. You are ready to lead this team’,” says Marsch.

“’He did exactly that. The following day he scored the first goal in the Austrian Cup final, which we won 5-0. Then we steamrolled through the rest of the league. We won 7-2 at Rapid Vienna. They had never given up seven goals at home in their 120-year history, but again Szobo scored one and had two or three assists. He had returned from the break in incredible shape. This is when he exploded and everyone knew how good he was going to be. We knew he was destined to be a superstar.”

It has not taken the Hungarian long to announce himself at Anfield. A man-of-the-match performance on his home debut against Bournemouth demonstrated the self-belief and leadership that earned him the Hungary captaincy, demanding possession and leading the charge with and without the ball.

For those who have worked closely with him, they are familiar traits.

Szoboszlai's displays are subject to extensive media coverage in his native Poland - Getty Images/John Powell

“Usually when you have a young player who is more extroverted than introverted that can be taken to mean they are slightly arrogant,” says Marsch.

“But in a footballer, that kind of ‘arrogance’ can be a good thing that you can encourage in them. Listen, Szobo was a little like that. So much in learning a young player’s potential is learning what their personality is like.

“The beauty of Szobo and Erling [Haaland] is that their arrogance is not selfish.

“What you have with those guys is the desire to be the hardest worker at the club. When I heard Dominik killed it on Liverpool’s lactose test run in pre-season, I thought, ‘There you go and there he goes’.

“Szobo loves being part of a team. He loves being with teammates. He loves to laugh. He loves to train. He will stick around training every day to participate in any group activity. He loves competing and he loves football, but he also loves the feeling of achieving success with others.

“Both Szobo and Erling were fearless early on. They forged a good friendship as they wanted to be on that big stage. They knew they belonged there. We had a lot of established players but they quickly became the cornerstone of what we could achieve.

“If you coach talented young players you scoff at the idea that 18 is not old enough. The Red Bull way is to believe in young players. If you want a brave player, you need to be brave as a manager and pick them. With belief they will embrace that expectation.”

Szoboszlai and Haaland may now be club rivals, but Liverpool owe the Manchester City striker a debt, Marsch witness to the Norwegian’s positive influence. The coach’s observation that Szobozsai is ‘as talented as Haaland’ was referenced in every article announcing Liverpool’s capture. He stands by it.

As talented as Erling Haaland? Perhaps not but Szoboszlai retains plenty of potential - Getty Images/David Geieregger

“When I took over at Salzburg we had sold nine of 11 starters and it was clear we needed to help Szobo and Erling to establish themselves,” Marsch told Telegraph Sport.

“Erling exploded and Szobo really picked up on the same work ethic. Erling had a level of determination on another level which meant he would return to the training ground in the afternoon for the cold tub or massage, and was constantly demanding video feedback. Szobo picked up these good habits from Erling and became the same in his attitude. He could never have enough video analysis. He always wanted more feedback and was driven to achieve his potential. Once that clicks and a player has that level of self-evaluation, it feels like the work is done and then the player will go on.

“Liverpool got a steal at £60 million, just like Manchester City got a steal with Erling. Look, they are a different profile of footballer. Erling has the ability to change a game because he can score at will. His pace and power is different to anyone else around. Szobo has an elegance and technical ability to go with a physical package which make him unique. There are not many players with his physical stature who can run as he can with the intelligence.

“The point is that these two are destined to be two of the best in the world in their positions.”

Sunday’s opponents, Newcastle, were among those thought to be tracking Szoboszlai before Liverpool made their move. The early signs suggest a good fit.

“I watched both Liverpool games and for me he was the best player,” says Marsch.

“It is the perfect club for him. Liverpool and Jurgen have been really smart to take him.”