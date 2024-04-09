What is Liverpool's biggest issue this season?

[BBC]

The New York Times' Rory Smith spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club about Liverpool's record against the 'top six ' in the Premier League: "It's not a particularly good record if you want to win the title. Weirdly enough, [Manchester] City's record isn't a huge amount better against the top six.

"I always think that titles are won against the other twelve [Premier League teams]. You don't necessarily win titles in these head-to-head games as much as it feels like you do.

"Liverpool's issue is creating loads of chances and not taking enough of them. It's cost them most obviously against Manchester United at Anfield and Old Trafford, but it's applied in quite a lot of games.

"They are a work in progress. The one thing that seems not to have clicked this season is a bit of waste up front. It doesn't look like [Luis] Diaz, [Darwin] Nunez and [Cody] Gakpo have quite the same conversion rate as [Sadio] Mane and [Roberto] Firmino."

