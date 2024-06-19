Liverpool's best players from Euro 2024 Matchday 1

With very little going on at Anfield right now, Liverpool supporters have turned their attention to this summer's European Championship.

There are nine Reds that have travelled to Germany for Euro 2024, including three that are captaining their nations. Many of Liverpool's stars have finished their first group stage matches with a smile on their face, although that can't be said for the likes of Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Here are the three Liverpool players that performed best during matchday one at Euro 2024.

The maths is pretty simple. When Diogo Jota was introduced from the bench Portugal were a goal behind, but come the full-time whistle they had sneaked a hugely important 2-1 victory.



The Liverpool forward made a positive impact from the bench when replacing Rafael Leao and offered Cristiano Ronaldo a little more support up top. If it wasn't for a tight offside calls, it would have been Jota that scored the late winner instead of Sergio Conceicao.



It wasn't a blistering cameo from the bench by any means but he did help Portugal become a greater attacking threat in the closing stages.

Captaining the Netherlands at this summer's tournament, Virgil van Dijk showed exactly why he has been handed the armband with his display during a 2-1 victory against Poland. Much like for Liverpool at the end of last season, the 32-year-old couldn't manage a clean sheet, but it was still a stellar display from him.



While Robert Lewandowski was absent through injury, his replacement Adam Buksa proved a handful. The striker even managed to open the scoring for Poland from a corner, with the Netherlands' zonal marking failing to pick him up at the near post.



However, from that moment on Van Dijk was a rock. He was involved in more defensive actions (10) than any of his teammates, with a game-high six headed clearances as he dominated aerial duels. Only two players had more touches than him (85) and he finished up with a 92% pass accuracy with six out of eight long balls finding their man.



If it wasn't for a smart stop from Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from his volley, Van Dijk may have scored for a third successive match in orange.

Cody Gakpo sent a message to compatriot and new Liverpool boss Arne Slot with his performance against Poland, with the former PSV Eindhoven man showing why he is best as a left winger - something that became obvious to the Reds at the end of last season.



Gakpo produced the goal that levelled the scores after 29 minutes, even if his strike was deflected. In fact, he managed five shots throughout the game, more than any other player.



He proved a menace cutting in on his favoured right boot and perhaps should have had more than one goal to his name before his exit in the 81st minute. However, an expected goals tally of just 0.37 suggests not all of his chances were easy to finish.



The 25-year-old earned himself the Player of the Match award as the Netherlands secured late victory, completing all five of his dribbles, boasting eight touches in the opposition penalty box and winning 15 duels - seven more than any other player.