Liverpool's Alisson targeted by Saudi clubs - Tuesday's gossip

Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, 31, has been identified by the Saudi Pro League as one of their main targets for this summer. (Teamtalk)

Aston Villa look set to complete a £5m deal to sign England midfielder Ross Barkley, 30, from Luton Town. (talkSPORT)

Arsenal will reluctantly let England international Eddie Nketiah, 25, leave the club, with Fulham prepared to offer around £30m for the forward, who is also interesting Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton. (Sun)

The Gunners are also open to offers for Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 27, who has been linked with Bayern Munich. (Football Insider)

Leeds United's Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville has emerged as a £30m transfer target for Liverpool. (Mirror)

Sunderland are determined not to sell England youth international Jobe Bellingham, 18, with Tottenham, Brentford and Crystal Palace all keen on the midfielder. (Guardian)

Manchester United and Liverpool are monitoring Sporting Lisbon and Portugal centre-back Goncalo Inacio, 22. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid have decided to exercise their option to sign Spain forward Joselu, 34, on a permanent transfer from Espanyol. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Liverpool are plotting to sign a new defensive midfielder, with Japan international Wataru Endo, 31, viewed only as a stop-gap player. (Football Insider)

Borussia Dortmund do not have first option to buy on-loan Dutch defender Ian Maatsen, 22, with Chelsea's £35m release clause open to any clubs interested in the 22-year-old left-back. (Mail)

England winger Jadon Sancho, 24, will push for a permanent move back to Dortmund from Manchester United this summer. (Star)

Major League Soccer side San Diego look set to sign PSV Eindhoven and Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, 28. (ESPN)

AC Milan have lined up Lille boss Paulo Fonseca, 51, to replace the departing Stefano Pioli as their manager for next season. (La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italian)

Burnley have made contact with former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew, 62, as they start the search for a permanent successor to Vincent Kompany. (Sun)