Liverpool youngster on the radar of Sevilla

Sevilla’s sporting director Victor Orta is no stranger to English football, he was sporting director at Leeds United before he made the move to Andalucia.

It is perhaps his time spent in England which has put a few ideas in his head in terms of signings. As per Mundo Deportivo, one such name is Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton.

The 21-year-old was not able to break into Jürgen Klopp’s side at Liverpool and spent the last couple of seasons on loans at Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

It is reported that Sevilla would be more interested in a loan given the precarious financial situation at the club, but there are other clubs, such as RB Leipzig, who would be interested in making a permanent move happen.

Making midfield reinforcements is high on the priority list for Sevilla, who have seen several high-profile departures, such as Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Óliver Torres and others leave in recent months.

Joan Jordán is still not guaranteed to stay as well, meaning the club is left with Nemanja Gudelj and Djibril Sow as their main midfield options.

Morton, for his part, has not played any first-team matches at Liverpool since the 2021/22 season, meaning he is likely keen on making a move happen to freshen up his career.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie